Eight Important Facts – Not Opinions – That Totally Debunk the Human – Caused Global Warming Hypothesis

Guest Post by Lynne Balzer

1) The Global Warming “crisis” was once a global cooling “crisis”! In the 1960s, the weather started cooling off from the

decades of warming that caused the 1930s dust bowl. But while the earth was cooling, the percentage of CO2 was rising at the same time. Carbon dioxide and overpopulation were blamed.

This Time Magazine cover is the tip of the iceberg. There were hundreds of articles and books predicting an ice age by the turn of the century. But when temperatures began to rise again in the 1980s, the climate fear mongers told us that the carbon dioxide we were emitting was causing the earth to warm up! In the same year Meryl Streep hosted a PBS documentary entitled, “Race to Save the Planet”. It predicted that by the year 2000 the world’s average temperature would be four degrees warmer. None of this happened.

2) It is impossible to disprove the global warming hypothesis. The following have been blamed on climate change: more heat waves but also more cold spells, more droughts but also more floods, less snow but also more snow, more mental illness and suicides, more alcoholism, more crime, more bugs, rats and bats, the civil war in Syria, more earthquakes and tsunamis. Whatever happens with the weather is blamed on climate change.

A recent CNN report claimed that global warming doesn’t always mean warming. “The term ’global warming’ confuses people, because it triggers thoughts about warmth, and it sort of lends itself to misinterpretation when it also impacts the cold,” declared Mike Hulme of the University of Cambridge.

A well known rule of science states, “if a theory can’t be disproved, it isn’t science.”

3) “Climategate”: in 2009 and 2011 thousands of emails between prominent American and British scientists pushing this hypothesis were leaked. One email reads, “I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temperatures to each series for the last 20 years [the 1980s onward].” This referred to a graph constructed by Michael Mann of Penn State University which grossly exaggerated the threat they claimed existed.

The statistical methods Mann had used to create the uptick on the right side — which to some resembled a hockey stick — were first exposed as fundamentally flawed by Steve McIntyre, a Canadian statistician. This graph incorrectly showed that global temperatures had suddenly risen to their highest level in recorded history.

This icon of the Global Warming movement eliminated the Medieval Warm Period (1000 years ago) and the Little Ice Age (from the 1500s to the 1700s) from climate history. Their emails also revealed the shocking and ruthless methods these men

used to silence other scientists whose conclusions differed from theirs.

James Delingpole, a journalist at the UK Daily Telegraph, described this collection of emails as “conspiracy, collusion in exaggerating warming data, possible illegal destruction of embarrassing information, organized resistance to disclosure, manipulation of data, private admissions of flaws in their public claims and much more.” To deflect the blame from these

corrupt scientists, several media outlets blamed the Russians for hacking the emails.

This revelation should have ended the climate-alarmist fiasco. But because the media covered up the affair, most people have no idea that this important information ever surfaced!

4) TRILLIONS of dollars have been spent on grants for alarmist scientists, trips for elites in their private jets to climate conferences, huge subsidies (paid by taxpayers) for EVs and solar panel and wind farms that take up huge land areas and are

literally destroying wildlife and the environment. Well-placed individuals reaping the cash rewards of this deception – wind

farms and carbon trading – have made fortunes. The main spokesman, Al Gore, increased his net worth from $1.7 million to $330 million from his investments in “green” energy. His documentary, An Inconvenient Truth, claimed that melting in West

Antarctica or Greenland would cause a twenty-foot sea level increase in the near future. Actually the sea level is increasing by about 1 millimeter per year, the thickness of your fingernail, or seven inches per century. This is verified by NOAA.

Between 2005 and 2017 no major hurricanes hit the coast of the United States, setting a record for the longest period of time with no category-3 or greater hurricanes. For decades scientists have been handsomely paid with government grants to push the human-generated climate crisis narrative. If they say there’s no problem, their grants will be discontinued and they’ll be out of a job.

Figure 3: “An Inconvenient Truth”

5) Most scientists do not believe there is a climate crisis. Recently a Nobel prize winning physicist, John Clouser, declared, “The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

Another prominent scientist, Hal Lewis, called it “the greatest and most successful fraud I have seen in my long life as a physicist.” In the 2007 Global Warming Petition project 31,487 scientists declared, “There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane or other greenhouse gases is causing, or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.” Some scientists, fearful of losing their jobs, waited till they retired to speak out.

6) Carbon dioxide is NOT the main “greenhouse gas”. It comprises only about four hundredths of a percent (0.0415%) of the atmosphere. The main greenhouse gas, water vapor, is 70-100 times more powerful in holding atmospheric heat. Yet, in a Google search for pie graphs showing this, 99.9% show incorrect graphs such as this. Can you see what’s wrong with it?

The correct graph should look like the one below:

Figure 4: EPA.gov

7) Blaming methane and nitrous oxide for contributing to climate change is now being used as an excuse to steal farms from their owners and otherwise (under ESG mandates) destroy agriculture. Yet the truth is that the incidence of methane is just TWO parts per million, totally insignificant. This graph shows the small effect of carbon dioxide and the truly minuscule effect of methane and nitrous oxide compared to water vapor.

Vegan alarmists have demonized these gases to force farmers to get rid of their cows, goats and sheep, to be replaced by lab “meat”. Because methane is produced in the growing of rice, policy makers want to forbid farmers from growing this crop that is a staple of half of the world’s people.

The US and the European Union pressured over 100 nations to pledge to reduce the amount of methane and nitrous oxide in their countries a whopping 30% by the year 2030. If these nations actually go through with their promise, millions of people could starve. This is already happening in Sri Lanka, Ghana and South Africa.

8) The earth is noticeably greener – evidenced in satellite photos – as a result of the slight increase in carbon dioxide. Because CO2 is vital for photosynthesis, which keeps us alive, the small increase in this trace gas has been a boon to agricultural production.

Plants grow faster, absorbing more CO2 in the process. These are well-documented FACTS – not theories or predictions – which prove that the “climate emergency” is a total scam promoted for the sake of money and power by those currently governing our world.

