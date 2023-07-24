Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data: Hematological (Blood-Related) Claims Up 522% Above Trend in 2022 (VIDEO)

This article originally appeared on Vigilant Fox Substack and was republished with permission. You can follow his work here.

“We were looking for data like this, and we found it in the UK Personal Independence [Payment] (PIP) system,” announced former Blackrock portfolio asset manager Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) on the Dr. Drew show. “We need the help of the medical community and the regulators to explain what’s going on because it’s alarming.”

Dowd then presented a slide showing yearly PIP clearances (payments) by body system, using different metrics for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“And you can see, I’ll point out hematological (blood-related) … that’s up 522% in 2022. And I want to say this is versus trend. It’s not versus 2021 or 2020. It’s versus a trend that we analyzed from 2016 to 2019. So it’s a percent increase over trend. And the trends were stable — and then this exploded.”

Dowd continued to explain the chart in more detail.

“And you can see, if you look at this chart, [increased claims in] different body systems started off slowly in 2020, picked up speed in 21, and just exploded in 2022. So something is going on that is detrimental to the population of the UK,” he concluded.

Here are some of the worrisome numbers of increased claims above trend in 2022:

Hematological – up 522%

Auditory – up 121%

Cardiovascular – up 121%

Dermatological – up 138%

Endocrine, metabolic, and thermoregulation – up 156%

Gastrointestinal – up 145%

Genito-urinary – up 143%

Immune – up 115%

Musculoskeletal – up 93%

Neurological – up 107%

Oncology – up 35%

Psychiatric – up 124%

Respiratory – up 93%

Visual – up 80%