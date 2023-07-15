Dr. Peter McCullough: Mitochondrial Dysfunction Linked to Spike Protein Damage

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

Dr. Peter McCullough, the nation’s foremost COVID and COVID vaccine expert, is the most trusted voice when it comes to dealing with complications from both the virus and the experimental vaccine used to treat it. And he is courageously speaking out again.

One prime post-COVID symptom that has left experts puzzled is the “brain fog” phenomena, where people infected by the virus experience long-term neurological symptoms. A recent study produced by Clough et al. at the University of Buffalo, titled: Mitochondrial Dynamics in SARS-COV2 Spike Protein Treated Human Microglia: Implications for Neuro-COVID, deals with this exact issue.

And the study is alarming, to say the least:

“Emerging clinical data from the current COVID-19 pandemic suggests that ~ 40% of COVID-19 patients develop neurological symptoms attributed to viral encephalitis while in COVID long haulers chronic neuro-inflammation and neuronal damage result in a syndrome described as Neuro-COVID. We hypothesize that SAR-COV2 induces mitochondrial dysfunction and activation of the mitochondrial-dependent intrinsic apoptotic pathway, resulting in microglial and neuronal apoptosis.”

The authors studied immune cells in the brain, both before and after COVID spike protein exposure. The spike protein caused the cell’s mitochondria, the part of the cell that creates energy and stimulates immune response, to dysfunction massively. Compare the photos below of untreated (UT) vs SARS-COV2 Spike exposed cells (yellow box emphasizes the degradation of the cell’s mitochondria.)

“These findings disclose some important mechanistic insights into SARS-COV2 incuded mitochondrial dysfyunction which underlies neuropathy associated with post-SARS-COV2 syndromes including Spike protein damage from the infection and COVID-19 vaccines,” wrote Dr. McCullough. The imaging alone speaks volumes: cell mitochondria are being attacked and fractured by the spike protein.

Fortunately, solutions are here. Dr. Peter McCullough, and their group of experts at The Wellness Company designed a Mito Support formula specifically geared towards maintaining healthy mitochondrial function, which may bolster neurological health. Dr. McCullough asserts:

“I recommend that anyone who has contracted COVID or been vaccinated take at least one course of Mito Support. While randomized controlled trials are years away, the empirical results from actual patients speak for themselves. Our combination of citocoline, acetyl-L-carnitine, D-ribose and CoQ10 give your cells the ingredients they need for optimal functionality. It’s amazing how many people who accepted brain fog and lethargy as the norm after COVID are now feeling like themselves again.”

If you or someone you love could benefit from The Wellness Company’s Mito Support, you can take 20% off your order for a limited time with code MITO .

In The Wellness Company’s Mito Support Formula you will find:

Citicoline (may aid in supporting your memory functionality)

(may aid in supporting your memory functionality) Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCL (can facilitate cognition and mitochondrial efficiency)

(can facilitate cognition and mitochondrial efficiency) D-Ribose (may support energy production within your cells)

(may support energy production within your cells) CoQ10 and pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) to increase your daily overall cellular energy levels.

People are saying about The Wellness Company’s Mito Support Formula:

“My energy level has improved beyond my expectations. Since I contracted the virus?…in 10/21 and did all the right things to get over it, I still had some brain fog in the mornings. That is gone. I have taken the Mito Support formula alone for 60 days as a controlled trial on me. I totally believe the formula is right for me. And I take molecular hydrogen which enhances everything else I take daily. Thank You Wellness Company!” “I feel like I gained a super power! AMAZING. I have so much energy and my brain fog is gone, I don’t know how I was able to function before, I love this product and highly recommend it.” “No more brain fog! I feel energized! It’s definitely worth the spend and I recommend it to all my friends and family. The government should be required to take this stuff!”

According to The Wellness Company, purchasing all the components of the Mito Support Formula would be over $128 – you can save 34% with the unique formulation in The Wellness Company’s Mito Support Formula.

Click here to order the Mito Support Formula, and use code MITO at checkout to save 20% now!