Documents Reveal Biden’s FBI Colluded with Compromised Ukrainian Intelligence Agency to Censor Americans!

GOP lawmakers released documents revealing Biden’s FBI colluded with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to censor American citizens online.

The House Judiciary Committee highlighted the SBU’s historical ties to Russia, the KGB, and the FSB.

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the newly independent Ukrainian government established the SBU as the “successor organization to the Soviet-era KGB, from which it inherited its original staff, structure and modus operandi.” the lawmakers said.

According to House Judiciary Republicans, the Ukrainian Intelligence Agency routinely sent Meta, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms spreadsheets containing thousands of accounts to delete.

“Based on a subset of subpoenaed documents, the report details how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) colluded with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)—an agency widely known to be infiltrated by Russian-aligned forces—by routinely sending social media platforms spreadsheets and other documents containing thousands of accounts to take down. In so doing, the FBI and SBU flagged authentic American accounts for removal, including a verified U.S. State Department account and those belonging to American journalists. The report also exposes how the FBI offered Facebook and Instagram legal cover to remove the SBU’s flagged accounts.” the House Judiciary said in a report obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

“The new information highlights the FBI’s unconstitutional role in enabling the SBU’s censorship regime and raises grave concerns about the FBI’s credibility, reliability, and competence as the nation’s premier law enforcement organization. The coordination between the FBI, SBU, and American social media companies is substantial, and the full extent of the FBI’s involvement with the SBU remains the subject of ongoing investigation,” House Judiciary Republicans said.

In one example, the FBI and SBU sent Meta massive spreadsheets containing thousands of accounts to remove, including authentic American accounts.

“In the spreadsheet of 5,165 Facebook accounts that Agent Kobzanets sent to Meta on March 1, the three rightmost columns were identified as “country,” “region,” and “city.” Much of the SBU’s spreadsheet consists of posts and comments by accounts located in Russia and Belarus. However, interspersed among the accounts is a list of those belonging to United States residents. These accounts are labeled “США” or “USA” in Cyrillic script.” the House Judiciary said.

Some examples of these accounts include:

• A photographer working with a studio in New York;

• A manager of a moving company in South Carolina;

• A musician and vocalist based in Minnesota;

• A professor at a university in California; and

• A children’s book author living in Washington state.

The FBI even offered Meta legal cover to remove the SBU’s flagged accounts.

Even more egregious, the FBI, on behalf of the SBU, requested the removal of a verified U.S. State Department account and an American journalist!

The Biden Regime is currently fighting a censorship case in federal court.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public on a variety of topics.

The federal government censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, Covid lab-leak theory, efficiency of Covid vaccines and many other topics.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are all named in the lawsuit.