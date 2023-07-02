Disturbed Man Smashes NYC Subway Conductor’s Window Leaving Train Operator Injured

by
Image: Screenshot- @nypost/Twitter

Another day, another act of violence on New York’s MTA.

Saturday morning, a violent subway rider engaged in an altercation with an MTA conductor. The man used a hammer to smash the conductor’s window leaving the train operator with lacerations.

The New York Post reports:

The train’s conductor was taken to an area hospital and treated for a laceration on her face.

Police released a photo of the suspect the, believed to be about 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds and sports black dreadlocks and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange hat, yellow vest, yellow T-shirt gray pants and gray boots, cops said.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.