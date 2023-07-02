Disturbed Man Smashes NYC Subway Conductor’s Window Leaving Train Operator Injured

Another day, another act of violence on New York’s MTA.
Saturday morning, a violent subway rider engaged in an altercation with an MTA conductor. The man used a hammer to smash the conductor’s window leaving the train operator with lacerations.
The train’s conductor was taken to an area hospital and treated for a laceration on her face.
Police released a photo of the suspect the, believed to be about 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds and sports black dreadlocks and facial hair.
He was last seen wearing an orange hat, yellow vest, yellow T-shirt gray pants and gray boots, cops said.
The assailants in these incidents are commonly described as crazed, and their targets are usually female.
A disturbed male passenger got into a verbal dispute with a 42-year-old female MTA conductor around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, aboard a… pic.twitter.com/UxySEEX4WR
