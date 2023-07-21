Dirty Zuckerberg’s “Threads” Platform Sees 70% Decline in Active Users in Just One Week

The excitement over Mark Zuckerberg’s “Threads” platform did not last long.

Facebook Meta launched their new app earlier this month called “Threads.” Owner Mark Zuckerberg says its vision is to “create an open and friendly public space for conversation” for 1 billion-plus people.

Within hours of its launch Twitter threatened to sue Zuckerberg and Meta. Twitter then issued a cease & desist letter to Meta over the new social media app ‘Threads. Twitter also accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who still have access to the social media platform’s trade secrets.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey then reported after the launch that Facebook-Threads was already harvesting user data. That didn’t take long!

JUST IN – Zuckerberg’s Twitter clone “Threads” has seen a 70% decline in daily active users since its July 7 peak — Forbes — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 21, 2023

Forbes reported:

Threads’ daily active users stands at around 13 million—down from 44 million on July 7—and the average daily time spent on the app is four minutes,—which is down from its launch day peak of 19 minutes— according to Sensor Tower. Zuckerberg’s Threads platform lost 70% of its active users in just one week since its launch. 70%! This comes after the company reported it had hit 100 million sign-ups within a week after it launched on July 5. Twitter has around 200 million active daily users and the average time spent daily on the platform is 30 minutes, according to Sensor Tower.