Dirty FBI Asks Americans to Report Crime to Them in Recent Tweet – Then Are Overwhelmed with Reports on Their Own Criminal Activity

The FBI on Monday asked Americans to help them protect the country by reporting criminal activity to them at 800-225-5324.

Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/kn9QhlNhGx — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 10, 2023

You can imagine the responses!

The FBI is the leading criminal organization in America today!

The FBI:

** Spied on President Trump based on phony information

** Lied to the American people about spying on Trump

** Hid the Hunter laptop

** Still can’t find the Hunter laptop

** Lied about the laptop

** Lied to the American public during Trump’s impeachment knowing Trump did nothing wrong

** Sent operatives to the US Capitol on January 6

** Infiltrated the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

** Raided homes of their political opposition

** Raided the opposition candidate’s home on junk charges

** Ignored Hunter Biden’s hundreds of crimes

** Set up poor white men in Michigan

** Ignored Biden Family treasonous deals

** Lied about investigating the criminal acts in the 2020 election

And just yesterday – on Monday – we discovered the FBI censored Americans who did not support Ukrainian War.

JUST IN: The FBI censored American citizens at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence by banning social media accounts that Ukraine determined to be a threat to their agenda. The FBI continues to be the greatest threat to democracy in America. According to a new report by the… pic.twitter.com/sV1ryZ187e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 11, 2023

There truly is no other governmental body that is as dangerous and crooked as the FBI.

The responses to the FBI tweet were lit!

I’d like to report Joe and Hunter Biden for receiving alleged bribes and kickbacks from foreign actors in exchange for policy decisions. #Ukraine #Romania #China @JoeBiden #HunterBiden — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 11, 2023

You should look into FBI agents illegally censoring Americans on social media on behalf of foreign nations https://t.co/tZdruzl0NW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 11, 2023

Has anyone from the @FBI turned themselves in wrt the pipe bomb at DNC HQ yet? — Pidten (@pidten) July 11, 2023

Maybe start looking inside your own building pic.twitter.com/HZr3j20hds — Jim Satala (@JimSatala) July 11, 2023