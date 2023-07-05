Did Hunter Biden Have the Sniffles Last Night While Watching the 4th of July Fireworks at the White House? (Video)

Video posted of Hunter Biden while watching the Fourth of July fireworks show from the Truman Balcony at the White House Tuesday night has people wondering if the First Son had a case of the sniffles–or something else– in the wake of the Secret Service discovering cocaine in the White House West Wing on Sunday while the Biden family was away at Camp David.

Hunter is due to face a sweetheart deal on federal tax charges at the end of July, as well as a diversion for a gun charge based on his being a self-admitted cocaine addict.

In the viral video clip, Hunter can be seen standing with his hands close together in front of him just to the side of Jill as she looks out at the fireworks, while Joe is beaming, facing his grandchildren on the other side of Jill. Hunter turns to walk behind Jill and quickly raises both hands to his face. As he emerges past Jill, Hunter’s left hand goes up to slick down his hair while he fiddles with his nose with his right hand as he walks away from the family gathering on the balcony.

GOP activist Steve Guest posted the clip, which as of this posting has over 1,400,000 views, with the message, “Caption contest”:

Caption provided:

did someone say they needed a caption? 😂 pic.twitter.com/kP5DVRSjHK — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) July 5, 2023

DC Draino reposted the video clip in a tweet that has gone viral with well over three million views and climbing, with the caption: “Nothing to see here Just a video of Hunter Biden allegedly doing a bump of cocaine at the White House in front of children But don’t worry – the media said the bag of blow found at the WH wasn’t Hunter’s!”

pic.twitter.com/Bt5hCT2ghf — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 5, 2023

Close up:

Another commenter posted a different clip showing an apparently wound up Hunter:

For those who have trouble seeing Twitter videos, go to 1:58 of this video posted by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman: