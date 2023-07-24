Devon Archer’s Attorney Speaks Out: “Devon Archer Believes Strongly in the Rule of Law – Next Week, Mr. Archer Will Speak for Himself”

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify this week on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

According to New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, Devon Archer is going to sing like a canary and tell Congress that Hunter Biden put his dad, then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone into meetings with his foreign business associates at least two dozen times.

Archer, who is currently facing one year in prison for defrauding an Indian tribe, will testify to the House Oversight Committee about at least two dozen meetings he witnessed Joe Biden attend either in person or by phone at Hunter’s request.

Devon Archer will also confirm to lawmakers that Joe Biden is indeed the “Big Guy.”

In 2017, James Gilliar, a business associate involved in the CEFC joint venture, broke down a payment structure in an email to Tony Bobulinski and Hunter Biden: “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Mykola Zlochevsky also referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy” in the FBI’s FD-1023 form.

Later today news broke that Devon Archer will testify before the House Oversight Committee next Monday.

On Monday night, Devon Archer’s attorney released a statement.

Attorney David Schwartz told The Washington Free Beacon:

“Devon Archer believes strongly in the rule of law and the democratic system, and is prepared to answer the Committee’s questions just as he has already answered similar questions from a federal grand jury, the Department of Justice, and several other government agencies in their investigations concerning the Biden family,” Schwartz said.

Via Catherine Herridge.