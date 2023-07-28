Devon Archer is “in Hiding” after Receiving “Threats” – Source Blames Biden Crime Family

Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca business partner Devon Archer (left in photo) is ‘in hiding’ ahead of next week’s congressional testimony, the Daily Mail reports, and ‘fears for his family’s safety’ after receiving threats, possibly from circles involved with the Biden Crime Family.

“Hunter Biden’s former best friend and business partner who is set to give Congress bombshell evidence against the Biden family is now ‘in hiding’ after receiving ‘threats’,” a source told the British Daily Mail.

Hunter’s Yale buddy and John Kerry’s former campaign manager Archer has been “forced to flee both his Long Island and Brooklyn homes, he told friends – but still plans to testify to the House Oversight Committee on Monday. “

“There were reports that he was canceling his appearance. They’re not true, he’s not canceling. But he has gotten threats, and he’s concerned about the threats,” the source told the Daily Mail, seeming to imply the Biden Crime Family is behind the threats: “His family has received threats. He doesn’t know who from. But you don’t have to be Dick Tracy to figure that out.”

A different source denied Archer was “in hiding” but confirmed he received threats. Archer’s wife Krista told the Daily Mail, “He’s not here. He’s not at our other home. He’s not in D.C.”, but wouldn’t reveal his location.