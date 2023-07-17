Developing: Train Derailment Prompts Evacuations in Pennsylvania

A 40 car CXS freight train derailed early Monday morning in Pennsylvania prompting a Level 2 hazmat response. As a precaution, homes and businesses in the area are being evacuated.

Fox News 29 reports:

Sources told FOX 29 that 15 to 20 cars believed to be carrying hazardous materials derailed in the area, prompting a Level 2 hazmat response. Police later said the only material leaking out of the train cars was silicone pellets, which pose no threat to the public. Crews are on scene responding to the emergency situation. Police say residents and businesses closest to the derailment site have been evacuated as a precaution.

Whitemarsh Township Police Department shared the following: RAIN DERAILMENT INVESTIGATION Whitemarsh Emergency Services is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township. The derailment is located in the area bounded by Flourtown Road, Joshua Road and Stenton Avenue.

Precautionary evacuations have occurred at the residents and businesses closest to the scene. It is not believed that further evacuations will be needed, but we will evaluate as we know more. Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX are on location, as are members of Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team.

There are no reported injuries and no known hazard to the public.

CSX released the following statement:

“At approximately 4:50 a.m. ET today, a CSX train carrying 40 cars derailed around 16 cars on Norfolk Southern tracks near the intersection of Joshua and Flourtown Road in Whitemarsh, PA. While preliminary reports indicate that one car transporting hazardous material was involved in the incident, there is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials and there are no injuries to the crew of the train. The local fire department responded and declared an evacuation of just over a dozen homes out of an abundance of caution.”

My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders. Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction.https://t.co/sY7tjDwPNX — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 17, 2023

This story is developing.