Department of Defense Memo Says Trans Soldiers on Hormone Therapy Can Skip Deployments

Transgender soldiers in the U.S. Military who are on hormone therapy can skip deployments, according to a Department of Defense memo.

This raises obvious questions about the very idea of trans people joining the armed services, which is already a hot-button issue.

Why should trans people get special treatment in this way?

Breitbart News reports:

DOD Memo Says Transgender Soldiers on Hormone Therapy Can Skip Deployments Transgender soldiers receiving hormone therapy may avoid deployment for as many as 300 days, according to a February 2023 Department of Defense memo outlining treatment at the Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) at Fort Liberty. The memo, first obtained and published by The Dossier, states that most service members “will require up to 300 days to be stabilized on cross-sex hormone therapy, and they will remain in a non-deployable status during that time.” However, that timeline depends on when the service member is “clinically stabilized.” The memo also states what other treatments and surgeries transgender troops may receive at WAMC at taxpayers’ expense. The memo said after 12 months of hormone therapy, transgender service members can request “surgical care,” such as “upper” and “bottom” surgery. It said transgender service members could also request surgery without first receiving hormone therapy.

How is this not a recipe for disaster?

Leaked memo shows Biden DoD allows trans soldiers to skip deployments and receive unlimited physical-fitness waivers https://t.co/cnctO1s6zL — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 19, 2023

Department of Defense says trans soldiers on hormone therapy can now skip deployments In other words, join the military for free hormone therapy and then bail for "up to 300 days" Then get discharged after you start having mental issueshttps://t.co/jb2Fst2F24 pic.twitter.com/3ID3Qw1x1b — RPK Report (@RPKReport) July 19, 2023

Pentagon memo reveals host of mutilations 'transgender' soldiers can undergo at taxpayers' expense; notes they can dodge deployments, receive indefinite physical fitness waivers https://t.co/hOpAvswU99 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 19, 2023

What is the point of enlisting people who are unable to serve?