Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal at Leftist Conference: “We Have Been Fighting to Make it Clear That Israel is a Racist State!” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar moderated the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago, Illinois this weekend.

Far-left lawmakers such as Maxwell Frost and Pramila Jayapal joined the panel for discussion.

Democrat Congresswoman Jayapal attempted to appease far-left “free Palestine” protestors who hijacked the conference.

“Guys, guys! Can I say something? As somebody that’s been in the streets and has participated in a lot of demonstrations?” Jayapal said trying to calm the far-left protestors.

“I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state!” Jayapal told the protestors.

Imagine the headlines if a Republican said this.

WATCH: