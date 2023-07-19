Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman Says Our “Two-Tiered System of Justice” Unfairly Forced Hunter Biden to Accept Plea Deal (VIDEO)

On Wednesday Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman said there’s a “two-tier” justice system – against Hunter Biden!

An anonymous IRS whistleblower will testify to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to reveal what they witnessed during the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden.

At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

Whistleblower “X” will say that Hunter Biden “should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge,” and that text messages reviewed by investigators “may be a contradiction to what President Biden was saying about not being involved in Hunter’s oversea business dealings.”

Hunter Biden received a sweetheart deal from prosecutors and will avoid jail time.

Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman said the justice system is rigged against the Bidens.

Goldman said Hunter Biden was actually overcharged with his tax-related crimes.

“The fact that he is taking a plea deal, in my mind, demonstrates a two-tiered system of justice against Hunter Biden, not at all in favor of Donald Trump,” Daniel Goldman said.

