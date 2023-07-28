Crank Up the Gas Stoves: Lancet Study Finds Nine Times more Deaths Due to Freezing than Heat Deaths Every Year

A Lancet study revealed that cold weather is responsible for approximately 90% of the 5.1 million annual excess deaths attributed to temperature.

We could use some more heat.

Via Kanekoa.

And less people are dying from naturaly disasters and climate today than at any time in history.