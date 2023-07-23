Congressman Jim Banks Says it’s Time to Impeach Joe Biden

Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana believes that it’s time to impeach Joe Biden. Millions of Americans would agree.

If we’re going by the precedent set by Democrats over the last four years, it’s actually past time to impeach Biden.

What are Republicans waiting for?

Breitbart News reports:

Exclusive — Rep. Jim Banks: ‘It’s Time to Impeach’ President Biden, Expunge Trump Impeachments “It’s time to impeach” President Biden and expunge former President Donald Trump’s impeachments, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News Saturday, following a continued showing of Biden family corruption exposed by whistleblowers and backed by the emergence of new documents. Host Matthew Boyle pointed to the release of an FBI document which showed that Ukrainian officials said they were able to pay money to the Bidens to achieve certain objectives, prompting Banks to point out that “we already knew that [the] Bidens are the most corrupt family ever to live in the White House, and that’s saying a lot after the Clintons lived there.” “But what we saw more of this week is more proof and more evidence,” Banks, who is running for a Senate seat, said, explaining that it means that Republicans must follow through and hold Joe Biden accountable. “It’s time to impeach him. The evidence was already there, but this is further evidence that this is the type of high crimes and misdemeanors that should prevent this man from serving any day longer in the White House than what he already has.

Banks is right. Biden should be impeached.

Republicans should impeach Merrick Garland and Alejandro Mayorkas while they’re at it.