Commie Pope Meets with Bill Clinton and Alex Soros – After Meeting With the Artist Who Submerged Christ in Urine Last Week

Bill Clinton meets with Pope Francis at Casa Santa Marta.

Red Francis met with Bill Clinton and Alex Soros on Wednesday at his residence at the Casa Santa Marta.

No man in the past 40 years has done more damage to the Western World and civilization that George Soros, his father.

Last week Pope Francis met the artist of Piss Christ.
He’s on a roll.

Pope Francis Welcomes Artist Who Submerged a Crucifix in Glass of Urine to the Vatican

Catholic News Agency reported:

Pope Francis met with former U.S. President Bill Clinton in a private audience at the Casa Santa Marta papal residence on Wednesday. Clinton’s delegation included several prominent Americans, including Alex Soros of the Open Society Foundations.

Clinton, who now focuses his efforts on philanthropy and public affairs, had visited Albania July 3-4 and received from the Albanian prime minister a public gratitude medal for his support of Albania and for NATO’s intervention in the Kosovo War, the news site Euractiv reports.

Soros, son of the billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros, accompanied Clinton in both Albania and at the Vatican. Soros is the new chairman of the Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic giant which his father founded.

The pope presented Clinton with a statue of a woman holding a dove. The pontiff said it represents “a work for peace.”

Clinton gave Pope Francis “a little tray with the symbol of the United States on it,” according to a video posted to Twitter by Vatican News. Clinton’s office told CNA that the gift was a personalized porcelain tray bearing the presidential seal. The former president also wrote a personal note to the pontiff.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

