Commie Pope Meets with Bill Clinton and Alex Soros – After Meeting With the Artist Who Submerged Christ in Urine Last Week

Red Francis met with Bill Clinton and Alex Soros on Wednesday at his residence at the Casa Santa Marta.

No man in the past 40 years has done more damage to the Western World and civilization that George Soros, his father.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Pope Francis is meeting with former US President Bill Clinton, along with Alex Soros, at the Pope's residence at the Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/rgsRQ6Ghx0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 5, 2023

Last week Pope Francis met the artist of Piss Christ.

He’s on a roll.

Catholic News Agency reported: