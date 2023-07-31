Comedian Pee-wee Herman Dead at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, passed away at the age of 70.

Reubens died after a private battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.” according to a statement posted to Reubens’ Instagram.

