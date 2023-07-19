Clinton Judge Rejects Trump’s Request For New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Case

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, denied President Trump’s request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

CNN reported:

A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll case – finding the jury who found that the former president sexually abused and defamed Carroll did not reach a “seriously erroneous result.” “The jury in this case did not reach ‘a seriously erroneous result,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said. “Its verdict is not ‘a miscarriage of justice.’” Trump had asked for the new trial after the jury awarded magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. “Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II. She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carrol I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024,” said Roberta Kaplan, attorney for Carroll.

The Justice Department earlier this month reversed course and said Trump can be held personally liable in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit.

This is a reversal from the DOJ’s position that Trump was protected by the Westfall Act because he was president when he made the statements about E. Jean Carroll.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

In May the jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump blasted E Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall a couple of weeks after the verdict.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made-up story.’

E. Jean Carroll went after Trump again and sought new substantial damages over his statements during the CNN town hall even though a jury already concluded Trump did not rape the woman!

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan (no relation to Judge Lewis Kaplan) cheered the DOJ’s reversal and said it was one of the last obstacles to the latest lawsuit reaching trial.