Chris Wray Ravaged Over FBI’s Illegal Censoring of American Citizens – As Revealed in the MO v. Biden Lawsuit with Louisiana, Prominent Doctors and The Gateway Pundit

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee today.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” examined the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

This is no joke. US District Judge Terry Doughty ruled on Independence Day that the Biden Administration including the DOJ and lawless FBI must immediately halt their censoring of American citizens online and on social media.

Rep. Mike Johnson grilled Chris Wray on the ruling by Missouri, Louisiana, several prominent doctors, Jill Hines, and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft.

Rep. Mike Johnson: Then on July 4, we had this explosive, explosive 155 page opinion from a federal court in my home state, Louisiana. It explains in detail that the FBI has been directly involved in what the court says is, quote, arguably the most massive attack against free speech in United States history. The court ordered the white House, DOJ, and FBI, among others, to immediately cease colluding with and coercing so social media companies to suppress American speech, of course, conservative speech in particular. Director Wray, I find it stunning you made no mention of this court opinion either in your opening statement today or in this lengthy 14 page report that you prepared on July 12, which is eight days after the court ruling. Have you read the ruling, sir? Chris Wray: I am familiar with the ruling, and I’ve reviewed it with our office of general counsel. Rep. Johnson: Are you disturbed by what they’ve told you about the ruling if you haven’t read it yourself? Chris Wray: Obviously, we’re going to comply with the court’s order, the court’s preliminary injunction. We sent out guidance to the field and the headquarters about how to do that. Needless to say, the injunction itself is the subject of ongoing litigation, and so I’ll decline to comment further on.

Chris Wray really doesn’t care about the court ruling. He will do what he damn well pleases. This guy is something else.

Via RNC Research.

