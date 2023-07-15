Chris Wallace Still Covering for the Bidens-Promo for Interview with Ronna McDaniel Conveniently Edits Out Discussion of Hunter Biden Laptop

After the death of CNN+, Chris Wallace’s low-rated show, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” moved to HBO’s “Max” streaming service.

New network, same old covering up for the Biden crime family.

Wallace’s behavior as a “moderator” in the first presidential debate was disgustingly biased in favor of Joe Biden. His on-screen coverage post-election was even worse.

Wallace’s fealty to the Bidens was apparent yet again in a promo for an interview with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. The interview, available on Max, aired Friday evening.

In the promo, McDaniel was deceptively edited to make sure to exclude McDaniel’s assertion that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop from Hell in the news cycle, and the attempt to frame it as “Russian disinformation,” showed the collusion between the media and big tech in an effort to rig the national narrative to benefit Democrats.

Promo clip transcript:

Wallace: When did you stop being an election denier? McDaniel: I think saying there were problems with 2020 is very real. I don't think that's election denying. I mean, Chris, I am from Wayne County, we had a woman send a note saying "I'm being told to back date ballots." We had to look into that. That's deeply concerning. When you have friends who are poll watching and being kicked out, that's deeply concerning. we have every right to look at that. Everybody should have a little more concern about……. Wallace: Wait a minute….are you saying as the chair of the Republican Party that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020? McDaniel: Joe Biden's the president. Wallace: I didn't ask whether he's the president. McDaniel: I don't think that… Wallace: Do you think he won the election? McDaniel: I think there were lots of problems with 2020. Wallace: Do you think he won the election? McDaniel: Ultimately, he won the election. Wallace: Pardon? McDaniel: Ultimately he won the election but there were a lots of problems with the 2020 election, 100 percent. Wallace: That's fair. McDaniel: But I don't think he won it fair, I don't. I'm not going to say that. Wallace: You're saying you're not sure, as the Republican Party chair, that he was the legitimately elected president? McDaniel: I'm saying there's a lot of the problems with the 2020 election and we need to fix it going forward.

The promo edited out the following from the actual interview: