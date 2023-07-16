Chicago Children’s Hospital Paid Employee for Drag Show in Front of Children at Public School Event

Although not a single student can read at grade level in 30 schools in Illinois, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago, students are taking time away from academics to watch a drag performance funded by a Chicago Children’s Hospital.

The Daily Caller News Foundation shared exclusive documents, obtained through a public records request, showing that “Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago paid Chicago Public Schools (CPS) $500 to cover the cost of a drag performance by one of their health educators at a school resource fair, according to documents obtained by the DCNF.”

The performance, by Jose Dominguez Magdaleno, took place at the school district’s May “Galaxy Summit.”

The “Galaxy Summit” provided workshops to fifth through 12th-grade students covering a variety of topics seen by the form uncovered by DCNF.

CPS is excited to be hosting the 2023 Galaxy Summit, an all-day event that celebrates and affirms the diversity of the CPS community. Join us for performances, workshops, and more. Register by Monday, April 17th! https://t.co/tVJDQQFRAq pic.twitter.com/V8tXO2GJQE — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) April 12, 2023

The Daily Caller Foundation reports: