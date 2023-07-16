Chicago Children’s Hospital Paid Employee for Drag Show in Front of Children at Public School Event

Although not a single student can read at grade level in 30 schools in Illinois, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago, students are taking time away from academics to watch a drag performance funded by a Chicago Children’s Hospital.
The Daily Caller News Foundation shared exclusive documents, obtained through a public records request, showing that “Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago paid Chicago Public Schools (CPS) $500 to cover the cost of a drag performance by one of their health educators at a school resource fair, according to documents obtained by the DCNF.”
The performance, by Jose Dominguez Magdaleno, took place at the school district’s May “Galaxy Summit.”
The “Galaxy Summit” provided workshops to fifth through 12th-grade students covering a variety of topics seen by the form uncovered by DCNF.
CPS is excited to be hosting the 2023 Galaxy Summit, an all-day event that celebrates and affirms the diversity of the CPS community. Join us for performances, workshops, and more. Register by Monday, April 17th! https://t.co/tVJDQQFRAq pic.twitter.com/V8tXO2GJQE
— CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) April 12, 2023
The Daily Caller Foundation reports:
On April 15, Magdaleno, an intake specialist at CPS and health educator at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, contacted Dawn Ravine, the hospital’s sexuality education program coordinator, and Thalía Chicojay, the hospital’s health communication specialist, regarding the event, an email obtained by the DCNF shows. Magdaleno noted that because of the “amount of interest” in the summit, the school district and hospital may need to limit invitations to organizations who “work directly with LGBTQ+ youth, [transgender and nonconforming] youth of color and other marginalized groups.”
Ravine notified CPS’ sexual health specialist that the hospital would be paying Magdaleno for his “Drag Performance Joy!,” emails from late April and early May show. To sponsor the performance, the hospital agreed to pay the school district $500 to cover the cost of the performance as well as $500 to Magdaleno for the performance.
“We are sponsoring Jose’s performance at the Galaxy Summit [CPS’ gay straight alliance] summit], we will be invoicing CPS for $500 to cover the cost, send invoice to Derrick Little, then we will pay Jose as a vendor $500,” Ravine wrote in the April 25 email. “We want to make sure we can pay him (separate from his education work). Zeke can you send Jose a w9 to fill out and any other info about what you need. Zeke can you also send an invoice to Derrick at CPS CCed her for $500 for summit performance on 5/20/23.”