Canadian Smoke Returns to Northern Plains and Upper Midwest as National Weather Service Issues Air Quality Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts from the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest as smoke from Canadian wildfires once again drifts into the United States.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, many Americans share a lingering concern about the toxic smoke as well as what role arson may have played in the development of such an active fire season.

But while opposing worldviews continue to battle it out over the cause, the effect remains obvious with millions of Americans once again suffering complicated breathing conditions as a result.

The GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image shows a milky plume from Alberta Canada southeast into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. This plume is smoke from the Canadian fires. #mrxwx pic.twitter.com/7c2FmbVNTo — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) July 16, 2023

As reported by CBS, “The U.S. EPA’s AirNow air quality page rated the air in Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit and Des Moines as “unhealthy” as of early Sunday afternoon. In Omaha and Cincinnati, the air quality was rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Multiple major cities currently report limited visibility as the thick haze descends over much of the United States.

You are suppose to see the downtown Cleveland skyline in this @EarthCam, but the smoke from the Canadian #wildfires is so dense, it’s making it hard to see😳 #OHwx pic.twitter.com/YGdnizJGhV — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 16, 2023

ESPN writer Ryan McGee points out, Nashville currently resembles a scene from a desert planet in a galaxy, far, far away.

Canadian wildfire smoke has Nashville looking very Tatooine-y. pic.twitter.com/FbCiYS6B4A — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 16, 2023

So, while laughter-inspiring memes and a fresh round of speculation accompany the return of Canadian smoke, it now seems as though widespread air quality alerts are just part of the new normal in much of America.

And with over 900 active fires still steadily burning in Canada, the situation is unlikely to substantially change anytime soon.