Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Loudly Booed at North American Indigenous Games (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was loudly booed at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax this weekend.

“The NAIG is a multi-sport event that takes place every few years, bringing together Indigenous youth from across North America. It provides a platform for Indigenous athletes to compete in various sports and celebrates Indigenous culture and heritage.” The Toronto Sun reported.

“The sports featured in the North American Indigenous Games vary, but often include traditional Indigenous games such as lacrosse, canoeing, archery and wrestling, as well as mainstream sports like basketball, track and field, swimming, soccer and volleyball.” The Toronto Sun said.

Trudeau was loudly booed as he took the stage on Sunday.

The Prime Minister tried to speak but he was overpowered by the booing.

Yikes!

WATCH: