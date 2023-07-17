Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Loudly Booed at North American Indigenous Games (VIDEO)

by

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was loudly booed at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax this weekend.

“The NAIG is a multi-sport event that takes place every few years, bringing together Indigenous youth from across North America. It provides a platform for Indigenous athletes to compete in various sports and celebrates Indigenous culture and heritage.” The Toronto Sun reported.

“The sports featured in the North American Indigenous Games vary, but often include traditional Indigenous games such as lacrosse, canoeing, archery and wrestling, as well as mainstream sports like basketball, track and field, swimming, soccer and volleyball.” The Toronto Sun said.

Trudeau was loudly booed as he took the stage on Sunday.

The Prime Minister tried to speak but he was overpowered by the booing.

Yikes!

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.