Political Leader Jagmeet Singh Brands Canada Genocidal On Canada Day

By Brad Salzberg

Common sense citizens have to shake their heads in wonder at the state of Canadian society.

“Today, let’s celebrate each other, and let’s celebrate as we continue to build this great country.”

These words, spoken by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in tribute to Canada Day 2023, contradict every move made by our PM since gaining office in 2015. Throughout this period, our Liberal government has done all they can to undermine national unity.

Pitting community against community, government rhetoric has fashioned Canada into a self-hating society. As such, social division within among our plurality of communities has never been greater.

After which Mr. Trudeau belies every move he has made with an about-face: suddenly, the PM extols the virtues of a nation he has personally branded racist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic and Islamophobic.

It reaches a point of absurdity to recognize, incredibly, that this Trudeau character is not the most extreme Canada-basher on our national block.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, is even worse. As exemplified by his commentary acknowledging our Canada Day celebration:

“Part of that[Canada Day celebration] is remembering that today is a difficult anniversary for Indigenous communities, as it celebrates the formal displacement and the start of the genocide for the first people of this land.”

Jagmeet Singh just can’t let go. Not only does he erroneously brand our nation genocidal. Mr. Singh claims that efforts toward genocide of First Nations communities still exist today.

