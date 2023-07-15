California Implementing New K-12 Mathematics Framework Based on Social Justice

The state of California is adopting a new framework for teaching math that revolves around the progressive concepts of equity and social justice.

This sort of thing is happening in various parts of education. Basically, the left is embedding their political agenda in subjects that should have nothing to do with politics.

It’s yet another attempt to use education as a form of indoctrination.

FOX News reports:

California approves new math guidelines that encourage ‘teaching toward social justice’ California will officially adopt a new “equity” and “social justice” based mathematics framework for its K-12 schools after a vote from the State Board of Education on Wednesday. After multiple revisions and years of development, the board unanimously passed the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools which seeks to renew the state’s “commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.” “This framework provides strategies to challenge, engage, and support all students in deep and relevant math learning by building on successful approaches used in nations that produce high and equitable achievement in math,” State Board President Linda Darling-Hammond said in a statement. She added, “It also draws on the experiences of educators who have worked for a decade to develop successful strategies for teaching California’s rigorous standards, carrying those lessons to others across the state. This framework provides teachers and schools with a path to greater excellence with greater equity.” The 1000-page document, which has seen three revisions and two public hearings, aims to “structure the teaching of the state’s math standards around ‘big ideas’ that integrate rather than isolate math concepts,” “allow students to ‘see themselves’ in curriculum and in math-related careers by making math instruction culturally relevant and empowering” and “instill confidence in learners by dispelling myths about who can and cannot learn math.”

This is completely unfair to the students.

Student test scores are down. What’s the California State Board of Education’s solution? Moving forward under their mathematics framework, educators are encouraged to “teach towards social justice” and in “culturally responsive ways.”https://t.co/BIBYd1NjcK — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 14, 2023

In the name of "social justice" and "equity," California will make it less likely black and Hispanic students are proficient in math. https://t.co/YJFBUavoIY — Victor Joecks (@VictorJoecks) July 14, 2023

It’s maddening and sad to see what the left has done with public education.