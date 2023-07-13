BRUTAL! Matt Gaetz Catches Dirty FBI Director Chris Wray in Major Lie on Using FISA COURT in Spying on Americans (Video)

Chris Wray is a compulsive liar and yesterday he got caught — numerous times!

And Rep. Matt Gaetz led the charge!

Gaetz did not mess around with the time he was allotted.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee today.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” examined the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Rep. Gaetz asked Chris Wray about the illegal FISA queries that occurred under his leadership at the FBI.

Chris Wray suggested, “There are reports that have come out of compliance incidents.”

Matt Gaetz responded, “More than a million illegal ones? Because that’s what the Inspector General said. The Inspector General said that in the 3.4 million queries that more than a million were in error!”

Matt Gaetz later released a video of Inspector General Horowitz telling Congress that the error rate of FISA queries was 30% of 3.4 million searches.

It appears Chris Wray was just caught in another lie.