BREAKING – WALLS ARE CLOSING IN – Hunter Biden Called Joe AT LEAST 24 Times During Business Meetings with Clients When His Dad Was VP

The walls are closing in on Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner is expected to testify that Hunter called his dad Joe Biden at least 24 times during business meeting with clients when his dad was in office as Vice President.

There is no place to hide now, Joe.

In 2020, at the second United States presidential debate, Joe Biden lied to the American people and said the Hunter Biden laptop story was a “Russian plant.”

Joe Biden: Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant. They have said, five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes him except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.

Joe Biden knew this was a lie. Joe Biden knew Hunter was working for the family cutting deals around the world in million-dollar pay-for-play schemes.

Now we have a second witness to testify against the Biden Crime Family.

