BREAKING UPDATE: Georgia Gunman Killed in Shootout with Police – Two Officers Injured

A massive manhunt that was underway for the Georgia gunman identified as 41-year-old Andre Longmore ended in a shootout on Sunday.

Andre Longmore fatally shot four people in a small city south of Atlanta Saturday morning.

The mass shooting took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia around 10:45 am.

Police cornered and killed Longmore on Sunday.

Two police officers were injured in the shootout.

Details on the shootout were not immediately released.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference to update the public on the fatal confrontation.

ABC News reported:

A 41-year-old man suspected of fatally gunning down four people in broad daylight at a residential subdivision in Georgia on Saturday morning, was killed during a confrontation that left two law enforcement officers injured, authorities said Sunday. The suspect, identified by authorities as Andre L. Longmore, was the focus of a massive manhunt in southwest Georgia and suspected of being armed and dangerous when he was cornered by officers and killed, according to Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandreff. The circumstances of Longmore’s death, including where the fatal confrontation occurred, were not immediately released. Two officers, a Henry County sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer, were wounded in the shootout with Longmore, Sandreff said. News of Longmore’s death came as the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was about to hold an afternoon press briefing Sunday on the manhunt. The news conference was delayed.

DEVELOPING…