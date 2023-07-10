BREAKING: Box-Office Hit “Sound of Freedom” Projected to Make $40 Million in Opening Week!

Actor Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom opened at select theaters on the 4th of July across the United States.
Caviezel, who is most famous for his role of Jesus in The Passion of Christ, went on the War Room to promote his upcoming film “Sound of Freedom” by Angel Studios. The film is based on a true story that exposes the evil of child trafficking.
Caviezel worked with several former federal agents and 30 Navy SEALS while filming in Colombia.
Sound of Freedom reportedly beat out Indiana Jones last weekend.
And on Sunday night Angel Studios reported that Sound of Freedom has now hauled in $40 million in sales.
(Provo, UT—July 9, 2023) Angel Studios–a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by thousands of Angel investors–is announcing its July cumulative-to-date and opening weekend results for SOUND OF FREEDOM. The Jim Caviezel driven film achieved the number 1 spot on its opening day with the film kicking off its wide US release, and the number 3 spot over its first weekend.
“As with our July 4th numbers, today’s numbers exceed our expectations, and we’re going to continue this momentum. SOUND of FREEDOM has taken on a life of its own. We’re getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters, and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations. Seeing this film has become a must thanks to incredible word-of-mouth,” said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. “We’re deeply grateful to AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and all our theater partners—and their hard-working theater staff members—for working with us to accommodate the surging demand for this film and having the courage to release SOUND OF FREEDOM during the busiest movie season of the year.”
SOUND OF FREEDOM: Box Office Projections
-
Theater count: 2,850
-
Weekend Box Office Projection: $18,200,000
-
Opening Week Box Office Projection: $40,200,000
SOUND OF FREEDOM: Audience Scores
-
CinemaScore: A+
-
Rotten Tomatoes: 76/99