BREAKING: Box-Office Hit “Sound of Freedom” Projected to Make $40 Million in Opening Week!

Actor Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom opened at select theaters on the 4th of July across the United States.

Caviezel, who is most famous for his role of Jesus in The Passion of Christ, went on the War Room to promote his upcoming film “Sound of Freedom” by Angel Studios. The film is based on a true story that exposes the evil of child trafficking.

Caviezel worked with several former federal agents and 30 Navy SEALS while filming in Colombia.

Sound of Freedom reportedly beat out Indiana Jones last weekend.

And on Sunday night Angel Studios reported that Sound of Freedom has now hauled in $40 million in sales.