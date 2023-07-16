Boston’s Democrat Mayor Compiles List of Her Critics’ Names and Gives it to Police

Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu is facing criticism for compiling a list of her ctitics and handing it over to the police.

You know, for all of the Democrats’ talk about authoritarians and fascism, they sure seem to like using those concepts as political tactics.

It’s all projection, of course.

FOX News reports:

Boston mayor Michelle Wu under fire after sending list of critics and protesters to police Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, is facing criticism for “Nixonian tactics” after her administration admitted to creating a list of her most vocal critics and providing it to local authorities. “The list was made in response to a request from the Boston Police Department after the Mayor had been harassed and physically intimidated by individuals for several months outside her home, at city functions such as the annual neighborhood parks coffee hours, and at other public events,” Wu spokesman Ricardo Patron said in a statement to the Boston Herald. The acknowledgment by the administration that it had compiled the document came after the list was uncovered in an email obtained through a public records request by Wu’s opponents, the outlet noted. The tactics used by the administration raise concern over whether Wu and her administration are attempting to silence or intimidate her critics, many of whom have protested outside of her home. “The request (from police) came after many of the individuals on the list repeatedly impeded the Dorchester Day Parade to harass Mayor Wu and her family and staff, yelling through megaphones at her and her children for nearly ninety minutes as they marched in the parade despite being asked by parade organizers to leave the parade route,” Patron said, according to the Herald.

She should try walking a mile in Justice Brett Kavanugh’s shoes.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu likened to Richard Nixon for compiling 'hit list' and sending it to POLICE https://t.co/0G7ocfW12c pic.twitter.com/DLlJRLws2h — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 15, 2023

Careful what you tweet at @MayorWu, she may put you on her list. “Michelle Wu administration admits it sent a list of vocal critics to police” https://t.co/fHIJc2pbYn #mapoli — Paul Diego Craney (@pauldiegocraney) July 14, 2023

This is exactly what DICTATORS do! Power has transformed Michelle Wu from a sweet and nice woman into a ruthless despot! SAD! #bospoli https://t.co/n0T1sfZwot — Rasheed N. Walters (@rasheednwalters) July 14, 2023

Are the people of Boston happy with their choice of mayor now?