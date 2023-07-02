Boston University School of Law Offers Therapy for Students Upset Over Recent SCOTUS Rulings

Boston University School of Law is reminding any students who are upset about the recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court that the school offers mental health counseling services.

This is reminiscent of what took place on many college campuses after Trump won the 2016 election.

Wouldn’t you find this embarrassing if you were a student at the school?

FOX News reports:

Boston University law students offered therapy in response to recent Supreme Court decisions Boston University School of Law students were offered therapy after three controversial Supreme Court decisions this week about affirmative action, religious freedom and student debt forgiveness. The BU Law Student Government Association’s (SGA) statement, sent out to law students Friday afternoon, denounced the three Supreme Court decisions of the week: Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis and Biden v. Nebraska. In an email obtained by Fox News Digital, the student board began by lambasting the Supreme Court’s decision in the Students for Fair Admissions case, which declared race-based affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional. “[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype,” the letter stated. “They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process.”… “As a reminder, BU also offers a number of wellness resources that are willing and able to help students navigate these times.”

These people are going to be lawyers?

@BU_Law should probably educate students on the Constitution rather than providing therapy. This shows their lack of education more than anything.https://t.co/cgPfnNkz9O — LisaMo (@LisaMoMentor2) July 1, 2023

Note to self, probably a good idea to avoid lawyers who come out of BU law. https://t.co/OHzViwYgr8 — Matt Grawitch (@DocGrawitch) July 1, 2023

.@BU_Law gotta protect those snowflakes instead of preparing them for the real world. https://t.co/wYutHdFkkb — Chris Westrick (@CHWestrick) July 1, 2023

If you get easily triggered by court rulings, maybe law isn’t the best profession for you.