UPDATE: Suspect Photo Released: Bombings in DC Target Three Businesses Overnight

Three businesses in Northeast Washington, D.C. were bombed early Sunday morning according to D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department. Within the space of fifteen minutes from about 4:30 a.m. to 4:45 a.m., a Truist Bank ATM and a Nike store were hit with explosive devices, while a Safeway was firebombed with a Molotov Cocktail. No injuries were reported as the establishments were closed. Police report each attack resulted in unspecified damages to the businesses. (UPDATE AT END pf article.)

A combined $20,000 reward is being offered by D.C. police and the ATF for information on the bombings.

The Truist Bank in D.C. before the bombing, image via Mapquest.

A resident heard one of the explosions and posted a photo of the police response, “Loud explosion noise heard at 4:30am here at Rhode Island Row/Ave Metro Stop. Truist bank glass is shattered and a fireman says there was an “incident at the bank” MPD is now blocking off the street”

Photos show shattered glass where the bank was bombed.

Statement by police:

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District. At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at the Truist Bank located in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast then fled the scene in a vehicle. The explosive device caused damage to the location. CCN: 23-106-401 At approximately 4:36 am, the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store located in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, then fled the scene in a vehicle. The explosive device caused damage to the location. CCN: 23-106-429 At approximately 4:45 am, the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail style object at the Safeway store located in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast then fled the scene in a vehicle. The Molotov cocktail caused damage to the location. CCN: 23-106-412 In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public. The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries as a result of these offenses. Anyone who may have any information about these incidents, to include video or photos from any of the offense location are encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these offenses. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division, are offering an additional $10,000 bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $20,000.

UPDATE: MPD released photos of a suspect and car in the bombings: “One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as a gold/champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland plate: 17971CK, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:”