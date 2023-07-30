Bomb Squad Called to California Neighborhood After Suspicious Package Filled With Vials Parachutes Into Backyard

Residents in San Dimas, California received a scare after suspicious packages parachuted into their neighborhood on Thursday night.

The suspicious packages garnered the attention of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad who were called to the scene.

Once on the scene, the bomb squad team was able to find a yellow and red balloon attached to two taped-up packages.

After analyzing the packages, authorities discovered the package contained vials and was being used for a school weather project.

Authorities could not, however trace the origin of where the stratosphere balloon was sent from.

Per ABC 7 News:

