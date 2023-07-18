Bloomberg Film Critic of ‘Sound of Freedom’ Movie Is Leftist Spokesman for Minor Attracted Person Advocacy Group

Via Zero Hedge:
Following the release of the “Sound of Freedom,” Jim Caviezel’s anti-child-trafficking film, a chorus of mainstream hit-pieces came out denouncing it as a “QAnon” conspiracy flick.
But one author of a recent SoF hit-piece in Bloomberg isn’t just against the movie, he’s a pedo-defending freelancer who used to work for an organization working to normalize pedophilia.
Noah Berlatsky wrote a scathing critique of the popular movie on the horrors of child sex trafficking.
Reporter Andy Ngo later pointed out that Noah Berlatsky was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia.
The person who wrote this Bloomberg opinion piece is leftist activist Noah Berlatsky @nberlat. He was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia. He previously tweeted that pedophiles are a stigmatized group designated as deviants for hateful…
Noah Berlatsky is the Communications Director of Prostasia, a group that hopes to normalize sexual attraction to children.
Here is what Noah has to say about “The Sound of Freedom.” This guy is a pig.
The film is controversial because the man the movie is about, former Homeland Security operative Tim Ballard, and the actor who plays him, Jim Caviezel, both have links to QAnon. Ballard has promoted the baseless claim that furniture retailer Wayfair was involved in child trafficking. Caviezel has spoken at multiple QAnon events. In an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, he promoted one of the cult’s most outrageous conspiracy theories, claiming that child traffickers drain their victim’s blood to create a serum to prevent aging.
Angel Studios, which created the thriller, insists that, despite these links, the movie itself isn’t related to QAnon. And after sitting through the 2-hour movie, I think Angel Studios has a point. The film doesn’t explicitly reference QAnon talking points. Instead, in many ways, it echoes and reproduces themes and tropes around trafficking that are common in mainstream Hollywood cinema. Sound of Freedom isn’t QAnon propaganda, exactly, but it shows how closely QAnon propaganda mirrors common popular pulp narratives.
Sound of Freedom is centered on the kidnapping of two young Honduran children, Miguel (played by Lucás Ávila) and Rocío (Cristal Aparicio). Agent Ballard becomes aware of their plight while staking out a child abuser in the US. Defying the Homeland Security bureaucracy, he sets up a series of sting operations in Colombia — the last of which leads him into rebel-controlled territory to save Rocío from a militia leader.
Although the movie is billed as being based on a true story, reporting suggests that Ballard frequently makes exaggerated claims and oversells his own contributions. In 2020, his organization, Operation Underground Railroad, was investigated for using false claims about its successes to raise money, though charges were never filed. (On Thursday, it was reported that he left the organization).