Bloomberg Film Critic of ‘Sound of Freedom’ Movie Is Leftist Spokesman for Minor Attracted Person Advocacy Group

Via Zero Hedge:

Following the release of the “Sound of Freedom,” Jim Caviezel’s anti-child-trafficking film, a chorus of mainstream hit-pieces came out denouncing it as a “QAnon” conspiracy flick.

But one author of a recent SoF hit-piece in Bloomberg isn’t just against the movie, he’s a pedo-defending freelancer who used to work for an organization working to normalize pedophilia.

Noah Berlatsky wrote a scathing critique of the popular movie on the horrors of child sex trafficking.

Reporter Andy Ngo later pointed out that Noah Berlatsky was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia.

The person who wrote this Bloomberg opinion piece is leftist activist Noah Berlatsky. He was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia. He previously tweeted that pedophiles are a stigmatized group designated as deviants for hateful reasons.

Noah Berlatsky is the Communications Director of Prostasia, a group that hopes to normalize sexual attraction to children.

Here is what Noah has to say about “The Sound of Freedom.” This guy is a pig.