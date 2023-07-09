Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Blasted for Repeatedly Bowing to Her Chinese Counterpart in Beijing (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s Treasuy Secretary Janet Yellen was in China this week and just couldn’t seem to stop bowing to her Chinese counterpart in Beijing.

The optics are absolutely terrible but Yellen didn’t seem to mind even though she had to know that multiple cameras were rolling the entire time.

What an embarrassment.

FOX News reports:

Janet Yellen awkwardly bows to CCP official during Beijing trip: ‘Optics the Chinese love’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unusual gesture Saturday when she bowed to a Chinese official during her visit in Beijing.

Footage shows Yellen approaching Vice Premier He Lifeng — her Chinese counterpart — and bowing multiple times while enthusiastically shaking his hand.

Former White House staffer Bradley Blakeman, who served during President George W. Bush’s administration, told the New York Post that the gesture was unseemly.

“Never, ever, ever…an American official does not bow. It looks like she’s been summoned to the principal’s office, and that’s exactly the optics the Chinese love,” Blakeman said.

Yellen is getting slammed on Twitter:

It really is a shameful display.

It also speaks volumes about the Biden administration.

