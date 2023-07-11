Biden Regime Approves Its Largest Offshore Wind Farm Project Yet

The Biden regime has just approved its most ambitious offshore wind project to date.

Last week, the Department of the Interior gave the green light for the construction and operation of the Ocean Wind 1 project off the coast of New Jersey.

Located approximately 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, this ambitious undertaking promises an estimated capacity of 1,100 megawatts of clean energy and it’s expected to power over 380,000 homes.

From the perspective of the Record of Decision (ROD), the Ocean Wind 1 project involves the construction of up to 98 wind turbines and three offshore substations within its lease area.

“Ocean Wind 1 represents another significant step forward for the offshore wind industry in the United States,” BOEM director Elizabeth Klein said in a statement.

There are valid concerns regarding its impact on birds and marine life. According to Offshore Wind New Jersey, wind turbines ought to be located far offshore to limit disruption to important bird habitats and migration paths along the Atlantic seaboard. This is because research indicates that bird densities decrease with increasing distance from the shore.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a study supported by the California Energy Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management revealed that the bird population in California declined due to renewable energy facilities.

A group of researchers associated with many institutions in the U.S. conducted a study to assess the vulnerability of populations for 23 priority bird species killed at the wind and solar facilities in California. The study was published in Royal Society Open Science.

According to the study, of the 23 priority bird species killed at solar and wind energy facilities in California, 11 (48%) were either highly or moderately vulnerable, experiencing a greater than or equal to 20% decline in the population growth rates with the addition of up to either 1000 or 5000 fatalities.

The Gateway Pundit also reported a green energy company pleaded guilty after it was discovered that 150 Bald Eagles had been killed by their wind farms.

The Bald Eagle is the symbol of America and they are a protected species. Killing them is a serious crime.