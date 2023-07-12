Biden to Lithuanian President: “It Didn’t Take Us Long to Get Thousands of Troops Here When Russia Invaded the Second Time” (VIDEO)

Biden arrived in Lithuania on Monday evening to participate in a NATO Summit after a disastrous meeting with King Charles III.

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

The 80-year-old dementia patient raised eyebrows when he blurted out a confusing statement to the Lithuanian president.

“It didn’t take us long to get thousands of troops here when Russia invaded the second time. We’ll be assured that you’re gonna have all that you need. We have the secretary of defense here today. We can send him along,” Biden said.

Does Biden know where he is?

Does Joe Biden believe he is in the Ukraine? Did he accidentally admit there are US troops in Ukraine?

Or is Joe Biden talking about NATO’s eastern flank?

According to classified documents posted online by Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira, there are US troops on the ground in Ukraine.

It is unclear how many troops are in Ukraine.

How long until the White House walks back or ‘clarifies’ this latest comment?

WATCH: