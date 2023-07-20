Biden Keeps Bragging About the Economy but Polling Shows the American People Aren’t Buying It

Joe Biden keeps talking about how great the economy is and trying to take credit for it but polling shows that the American people are not buying his song and dance.

Millions of Americans across the country are still struggling with the higher prices of gas, food and other basic items.

You simply cannot lie to people about how much money they have.

From Monmouth University polling:

Biden Gets Little Economic Credit President Joe Biden gets mediocre to poor marks on key aspects of the economy despite him recently touting what he calls “Bidenomics.” Only 3 in 10 Americans feel the country is doing a better job recovering economically than the rest of the world since the pandemic. The latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll also finds Congress and nearly all of its leadership continue to earn negative ratings. Biden earns a split decision on his handling of jobs and unemployment (47% approve and 48% disapprove). He gets a net negative rating for his handling of transportation and energy infrastructure (43% approve and 51% disapprove) and an even worse rating for his handling of inflation (34% approve and 62% disapprove). More than 7 in 10 Democrats give the president positive marks on these policy areas and more than 8 in 10 Republicans rate him negatively. Approval among independents stands at 41% for jobs and unemployment, 37% for transportation and energy infrastructure, and just 26% for inflation. These results are similar to Biden’s ratings for these three policy areas in a Monmouth poll taken last September. “The president has been touting ‘Bidenomics,’ but the needle of public opinion has not really moved. Americans are just not giving him a lot of credit when it comes to the economy,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Just look at this tone-deaf tweet:

Right now, real wages for the average American worker is higher than it was before the pandemic, with lower wage workers seeing the largest gains. That's Bidenomics. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 16, 2023

This is reality:

Since Biden took office, real wages are down 3%. — GOP (@GOP) July 16, 2023

Bidenomics: High mortgage rates

Collapsed banks

Expensive groceries

Record rent

Dwindling retirement accounts — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 17, 2023

It doesn’t matter what Biden says. People can see what life is really like under this administration.