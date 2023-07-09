Biden Ignores Reporters Amid Cocaine Scandal as He Takes Off to Europe (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday ignored reporters as he departed for Europe.

Biden spent all day Saturday at Rehoboth Beach.

Biden has spent 352 days – approximately 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Dozens of Secret Service agents cleared out much of the shoreline to make room for the Bidens.

Biden was spotted shirtless shuffling around on the sand.







After a weekend at the beach, Joe Biden boarded Air Force One without answering any questions about the cocaine scandal.

Biden took the shorter staircase again.

WATCH:

Biden does not take questions from reporters as he boards a plane to Europe. pic.twitter.com/YZbUN7lmy6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 9, 2023

Biden will arrive in London and meet with King Charles III before departing for the NATO Summit in Lithuania.

Joe Biden will then travel to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s NATO membership.