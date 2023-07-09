Biden Ignores Reporters Amid Cocaine Scandal as He Takes Off to Europe (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Sunday ignored reporters as he departed for Europe.

Biden spent all day Saturday at Rehoboth Beach.

Biden has spent 352 days – approximately 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Dozens of Secret Service agents cleared out much of the shoreline to make room for the Bidens.

Biden was spotted shirtless shuffling around on the sand.



After a weekend at the beach, Joe Biden boarded Air Force One without answering any questions about the cocaine scandal.

Biden took the shorter staircase again.

WATCH:

Biden will arrive in London and meet with King Charles III before departing for the NATO Summit in Lithuania.

Joe Biden will then travel to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s NATO membership.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.