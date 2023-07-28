Biden Gets Lost on Tarmac in Maine, Fails to Salute Servicemembers (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday arrived in Brunswick, Maine to talk about his crappy economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics.’

Of course, he got lost on the tarmac, spun around in a circle, and had to be told where to go.

Joe Biden also failed to salute two of the servicemembers.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he makes his way across the tarmac.

Biden delivered remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc.

“Wages are up after being adjusted for inflation,” Biden falsely claimed.

“We’ve created 13 million new jobs! More than before the pandemic, nearly 27,700 here in Maine,” Biden said.