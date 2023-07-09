Beautiful: NJ Governor Phil Murphy Booed Mercilessly at Concert Near His Waterfront Mansion

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy got a taste of how the Garden State really feels about him while attending a concert at Rock Tap & Grill in Monmouth County, near his waterfront mansion.

When invited on stage by the band, creepy Phil was greeted with a rousing chorus of boos.

A video shared by Matt Rooney, the founder and editor-in-chief of SaveJersey.com, shows Murphy hugging the band members while the crowd boos mercilessly.

Watch @GovMurphy booed mercilessly by the crowd at Red Rock in Red Bank… pic.twitter.com/gDavJ8ytLz — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) July 8, 2023

A restaurant is a dicey place for Murphy to show his face. Last year, his administration imposed multiple restrictions on breweries including limits on food distribution and limiting the number of private events they can host onsite.

The New York Post reports:

A bipartisan bill that passed both the state Assembly and Senate last month to lift the restrictions has been sitting on Murphy’s desk, but he has yet to signal whether he will sign it. The New Jersey Brewers Association has expressed fears that the continued regulations will force breweries out of business or across state lines. The website for the Red Rock bar, where Murphy was booed, currently asks for customers’ patience due to being short-staffed. “Thank you for your patience,” it reads. “Our kitchen is short-staffed due to an unprecedented labor shortage in the service industry.”

At least his appearance was not at a nursing home where the reception would likely be even less enthusiastic.

During the pandemic, Murphy was one of the several governors, including Cuomo, Whitmer and Newsom to order Covid patients back into nursing homes which resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.