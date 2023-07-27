Audience Cheers as Robert Kennedy Jr. Argues on the Effectiveness of HCQ and Ivermectin with Sean Hannity – Here Are the Scientific Studies RFK Jr. Was Talking About

On Tuesday night Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joined Sean Hannity on FOX News for a town hall event.

During the hour-long show, Kennedy continued to gain the approval of the FOX News audience. The crowd repeatedly broke out in applause in support of his positions and ideas for America’s future.

At one point the topic of COVID policy and treatment alternatives came up.

Robert Kennedy Jr. argued with Sean Hannity on the effectiveness of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

The mainstream media continues to lie about the effectiveness of these treatments. And Sean Hannity, who once was a vocal supporter of using hydroxychloroquine for treating the COVID virus, pushed back against RFK Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr. pointed out, “You don’t know about those studies because the press is not reporting them.”

The audience applauded Kennedy’s response.

Here are the studies Robert Kennedy Jr. mentioned during his town hall with Sean Hannity.

The Gateway Pundit posted this information in Novebmer 2021.

There have now been 99 Ivermectin COVID-19 controlled studies that show a significant improvement in COVID patients.



There have been 401 Hydroxychloroquine studies (298 when we first cited this website) that show a 64% improvement in patients for COVID-19 patients.



Despite the science, Dr. Fauci and the medical elites have blocked the use of these effective treatments for coronavirus patients.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccines, accused Dr. Fauci and others of lying and causing the death of over 500,000 Americans by preventing HCQ and Ivermectin, and other treatments from COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Malone is right. It is well documented that Dr. Fauci and top US doctors conspired to disqualify and condemn hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.

Millions died as a result of this.

As TGP reported earlier — It wasn’t just Fauci but all of the top US medical leaders who were in on the hydroxychloroquine lie.

***For more, click here for TGP’s exclusive interview with Dr. Abraham Zelenko on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine***

Dr. Meryl Nass, MD, broke this story in The Defender. According to Dr. Nass, the top health officials were all in on the conspiracy against hydroxychloroquine.

Fauci runs the NIAID, Collins is the NIH director (nominally Fauci’s boss) and Farrar is director of the Wellcome Trust. Farrar also signed the Lancet letter. And he is chair of the WHO’s R&D Blueprint Scientific Advisory Group, which put him in the driver’s seat of the WHO’s Solidarity trial, in which 1,000 unwitting subjects were overdosed with hydroxychloroquine in order to sink the use of that drug for COVID. Farrar had worked in Vietnam, where there was lots of malaria, and he had also been involved with SARS-1 there. He additionally was central in setting up the UK Recovery trial, where 1,600 subjects were overdosed with hydroxychloroquine. Even if Farrar didn’t have some idea of the proper dose of chloroquine drugs from his experience in Vietnam, he, Fauci and Collins would have learned about such overdoses after Brazil told the world about how they mistakenly overdosed patients in a trial of chloroquine for COVID. The revelation was made in an article published in the JAMA in mid-April 2020. Thirty-nine percent of the subjects in Brazil who were given high doses of chloroquine died, average age 50. Yet the Solidarity and Recovery hydroxychloroquine trials continued into June, stopping only after their extreme doses were exposed. Fauci made sure to control the treatment guidelines for COVID that came out of the NIAID, advising against both chloroquine drugs and ivermectin. Fauci’s NIAID also cancelled the first large-scale trial of hydroxychloroquine treatment in early disease, after only 20 of the expected 2,000 subjects were enrolled. What does all this mean? There was a conspiracy between the five authors of the Nature paper and the heads of the NIH, NIAID and Wellcome Trust to cover up the lab origin of COVID. There was a conspiracy involving Daszac, Fauci and others to push the natural origin theory. (See other emails in the recent drop.) There was a conspiracy involving Daszac to write the Lancet letter and hide its provenance, to push the natural origin theory and paint any other ideas as conspiracy theory. Collin’s blog post is another piece of this story. Farrar was intimately involved in both large hydroxychloroquine overdose trials, in which about 500 subjects total died. Farrar, Fauci and Collins withheld research funds that could have supported quality trials of the use of chloroquine drugs and ivermectin and other repurposed drugs that might have turned around the pandemic. Are the four individuals named here — Fauci, Daszak, Collins and Farrar — intimately involved in the creation of the pandemic, as well as the prolongation and improper treatments used during the pandemic?

Read the rest here.

So when will Dr. Fauci be confronted on his lies that killed millions?