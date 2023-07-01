Arizona Republicans Pass Resolution to Designate July as PRIDE in AMERICA MONTH

Arizona’s Legislative District 3 Republicans are taking back pride month with a new resolution celebrating America and dismissing woke LGBT ideology.
The new resolution designates the month of July as Pride in America Month to celebrate our Founding Fathers and recognizes “that God created two unalterable and immutable genders.”
This is a contrast to Arizona’s illegitimate Governor Katie Hobbs, who kicked off LQBT pride month by flying multiple pride flags outside her office at the Capitol above the American flag and state flag, likely in violation of the U.S. flag code.
AZ Democrats violate
U.S. Flag Code §7. (e), "The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs." @AZSenateGOP pic.twitter.com/sC8m10fFFD
— Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) June 12, 2023
The vote for Pride in America Month was held on Thursday, June 29, and the resolution was passed with a 2/3 majority. GOP chapters across the nation can pass the same or similar resolutions.
As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Arizona Legislative District 3 Republicans voted UNANIMOUSLY to censure corrupt Maricopa County Supervisor and RINO Bill Gates after the 2022 Primary Election.
This is also the same district that censured the rogue FBI following their raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of documents that implicated them in numerous scandals, including Russiagate.
Read the full resolution below:
Resolution to Designate JULY PRIDE in AMERICA MONTH By Legislative District 3 (LD3) Members, Maricopa County, AZ
1. WHEREAS we, the precinct members of LD3 acknowledge our deep love, respect and pride for our country, the United States of America, created by the genius and bravery of our Founding Fathers. They produced and codified the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution into perfect documents brilliantly aligned with our Human Nature.
2. WHEREAS we, the precinct members of LD3 recognize the brave and selfless patriots, men and women and service members who fought with their lives to build our unique American history, our culture, our traditions, and infused them with their belief and trust in God.
3. WHEREAS we, the precinct members of LD3 recognize and enjoy a healthy and reverential acknowledgment of the true diversity in America, which includes freedom of speech and freedom of thought without segregation by race, creed, or religion.
4. WHEREAS we, the precinct members of LD3 recognize that God created two unalterable and immutable genders.
5. WHEREAS we, the precinct members of LD3 recognize the wisdom our Founders possessed when they created the foundation of our judicial system, that contains the two pillars of Due Process and the Presumption of Innocence before a jury of one’s peers that we have lived with for centuries, making our legal and court system the fairest in the world.
6. WHEREAS we, the precinct members of LD3 recognize, with humble pride, the divine significance and symbolic importance of July 4th as our sacred Day of Independence from tyrannical government.
7. THEREFORE, LET IT BE RESOLVED we, the members of Legislative District 3, Maricopa County, Arizona designate, henceforth, the Month of July as PRIDE in AMERICA MONTH.