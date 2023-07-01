Arizona Republicans Pass Resolution to Designate July as PRIDE in AMERICA MONTH

Arizona’s Legislative District 3 Republicans are taking back pride month with a new resolution celebrating America and dismissing woke LGBT ideology.

The new resolution designates the month of July as Pride in America Month to celebrate our Founding Fathers and recognizes “that God created two unalterable and immutable genders.”

This is a contrast to Arizona’s illegitimate Governor Katie Hobbs, who kicked off LQBT pride month by flying multiple pride flags outside her office at the Capitol above the American flag and state flag, likely in violation of the U.S. flag code.

AZ Democrats violate

U.S. Flag Code §7. (e), "The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs." @AZSenateGOP pic.twitter.com/sC8m10fFFD — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) June 12, 2023

The vote for Pride in America Month was held on Thursday, June 29, and the resolution was passed with a 2/3 majority. GOP chapters across the nation can pass the same or similar resolutions.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Arizona Legislative District 3 Republicans voted UNANIMOUSLY to censure corrupt Maricopa County Supervisor and RINO Bill Gates after the 2022 Primary Election.

This is also the same district that censured the rogue FBI following their raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of documents that implicated them in numerous scandals, including Russiagate.

Read the full resolution below: