Archbishop Vigano Announces Entity Created to Help Religious Victims of “Deep Church”

Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop, Apostolic Nuncio, announces the association “exsurge domine” is born to help priests and religious who are victims of the bergoglian (Pope Francis and the “Deep Church”) purges.

See Archbishop Vigano’s message below:

The Church is going through a very serious crisis, mirroring that of civil governments: those who hold positions of power have shown themselves to be enemies of the institution they oversee and of the people over whom they exercise their authority. This subversive action leads those who are not willing to accept the betrayal to become the object of persecution: just as the doctors who chose to treat patients during the pandemic lost their licenses and were deprived of their salary, so the priests and religious who they do not adapt to the Bergoglian revolution are being removed from churches, expelled from convents, and left without any means of support. And what is most disconcerting is that the persecutions of those who are good multiply with impunity, while at the same time those who carry them out show themselves to be conciliatory and “inclusive” towards the enemies of the Church: heretics, perverts and those who are corrupt remain in their positions, indeed they are promoted and encouraged in sin and vice by the very ones whom Christ commanded to protect the flock from rapacious wolves. On the other hand, in the marvelous world of Santa Marta, convents and religious houses must be sold in order to transform them into resorts or lucrative immigrant “welcoming centers.” Or, more simply, they are sold in order to compensate for the millions in reparations that the Dioceses must pay to the victims of their corrupt clergy and the financial hole resulting from the disaffection of the faithful.

The persecution imposed by the Vatican – where Bergoglio’s protégés dominate with impunity – also manifests itself in disciplinary actions that violate the laws of the Church and the very purpose for which those laws have legitimacy: there are countless cases of placing Dioceses and religious communities under pontifical commissaries, of intimidating inspections, specious Apostolic Visits, removals of Bishops, while priests are suspended a divinis or reduced to the lay state whose only mistake has been not wanting to apostatize the Catholic Faith. The recent cases of the Benedictine Monastery of Pienza in Italy and the Carmel of Arlington in Texas, which are added to many less well-known cases, are the confirmation of a deliberate will to distort and destroy the last vestiges of Catholicism on the part of the highest levels of the Hierarchy.

To this end, under my personal patronage, the civil association Exsurge Domine has been founded, which has as its social purpose “to provide assistance, support and material help to clergy, religious and consecrated laity who are in conditions of particular economic and logistical difficulties; to defend the unchanged and incorruptible Tradition of the Catholic Faith; to preserve and promote the traditional liturgy; to encourage the study and theological and cultural awareness of the immense religious, historical and artistic heritage of Christianity; and to foster opportunities for dialogue and encounter between the various associations, experiences or groups operating within the perennial Tradition of the Catholic Church.”

Exsurge Domine will eventually be able to become a Foundation, but it is already operating at an international level, engaging in the assistance of religious who are persecuted because of their fidelity to Tradition. Anyone who shares these aims can contribute as a supporter.

A website has been activated – www.exsurgedomine.org – that I invite everyone to visit, where it is possible to follow and support ongoing projects.

In this spirit of true Christian fraternity and renewed unity in the bond of Faith, Hope and Charity, we can give an edifying example to our persecuted brothers and sisters, a warning to our unfaithful Pastors, and hope to our children. Because it will only be holy priests, priests who are faithful to the Gospel, priests who are in love with Christ, who will rebuild tomorrow, but beginning already today, that which we have allowed to be demolished for too long.