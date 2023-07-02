AOC Says Conservative Supreme Court Justices Need a “Check on Their Power” Or Else We Will Start Seeing a “Dangerous Authoritarian Expansion of Power” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday launched an attack on conservative Supreme Court justices after a series of rulings didn’t go her way.

The Supreme Court crushed Biden’s student loan bailout, ended ‘affirmative action’ at colleges and ruled in favor of a Christian web designer who didn’t want to create LGBTQ sites.

These Supreme Court decisions come just one year after the high court struck down Roe v Wade.

AOC said the conservative Supreme Court Justices need a “check on their power” or we will start seeing a “dangerous authoritarian expansion of power.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said the conservative justices should be involuntarily hauled before Congress, punished, and possibly impeached.

“If Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas, we should … pass much more binding and stringent ethics guidelines where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking the law, as we saw in the refusal, with Clarence Thomas, to recuse himself from cases implicating his wife in January 6. There also must be impeachment on the table,” Ocasio Cortez said.

WATCH: