Americans Angered After Far Left Singer Changes National Anthem Lyrics to Unleash a Race-Baiting Tirade Against Country (VIDEO)

An ungrateful musician invited to sing America’s national anthem decided to change the lyrics to bash the greatest nation on planet Earth and angered an entire nation in the process.

Fox News reported that R&B award-winning singer Jill Scott was performing during the second day of the Essence Festival, which focused on criticizing the alleged “systemic racism” in America.

Essence Magazine, which hosted the festival commented: “Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward. Jill Scott, we thank you!”

Scott proceeded to deliberately butcher the “Star Spangled Banner,” changing the lyrics so she could unleash a race-baiting tirade against America.

Her singing is absolutely horrid. Nevertheless, the entire crowd cheers her on as she “performs.”

Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward. Jill Scott, we thank you! #ESSENCEFest pic.twitter.com/WrYrP1nhTc — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 5, 2023

Transcript:

Oh say can you see by the blood in the streets / That this place doesn’t smile on you colored child / Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands / But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased / Oh say, does this truth hold any weight / This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slaves!”

As Fox News notes, this is not the first Scott has expressed her hatred toward her country of birth. Scott previously told far-left writer Jemele Hill that she had considered abandoning America because of the racial climate and wanted a better education system.

There are some things you don’t have to deal with in other countries. We’re looking at Holland… The education is dope, the healthcare is dope. There’s very few confines on your personality. If you want to go get some a** or buy some a** ain’t nobody tripping on you. I like the idea of people being able to be free as long as you’re not harming anybody.

As Outback.com notes, living in America has given Scott an opportunity to build a $12 million net worth despite being a mediocre singer at best. She also resides in a “plantation-style” house inside a gated community in Franklin, Tenn.

Americans were predictably angered by Scott’s vile stunt.

OH, HELL TO THE NO! This woman should be out on her ass for defiling our Nation Anthem! That should be considered treasonous!

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/cOtzMKURAY — American Woman (@AmericanFWoman) July 6, 2023

This was disgusting. @missjillscott is wrong for this. And she sounds horrible . Worth 12 million for being a mediocre singer. — Timothy Alden (@PastorTimothyJ) July 6, 2023

No one should use the National Anthem to express their hatred for America. Too many men and women have sacrificed their lives for our great nation to tolerate this. Shameful. https://t.co/tUmstSI77L — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 6, 2023

She should move to anywhere else and see how bad she has it here.

I hear Afghanistan is nice. — ArmyPilot1Too (@Mongo21581164) July 5, 2023