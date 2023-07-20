American Patriot Activist Kirstyn Niemela Stands as a Striking Example of Political Persecution in Post-January 6 America

Kirstyn Niemela, who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, peacefully with the crowd and did not engage in any violence, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on June 8 in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, by Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

Niemela was charged with: (1) Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, (2)Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, (3) Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, (4) Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

As Niemela prepares to report to prison on July 25th, 2023, she vows to continue her fight for the truth. She has taken it upon herself to raise public awareness about her ordeal, the experiences of her fellow January 6th defendants, and the alleged deceit perpetrated on the public. She insists that her conviction is the result of a corrupt system hell-bent on suppressing the voices of those daring to speak out against governmental abuses.

Her experiences not only demonstrate the very real risks faced by those brave enough to oppose the status quo but also the systemic corruption that has seemingly permeated the very foundations of the American judiciary.

Niemela is an openly gay individual who staunchly believes in individual rights and freedoms. She refuses to surrender her individuality to any political movement, including those aligned with gay collectivism, and vehemently opposes pedophiles. She attended the January 6th rally in Washington, D.C., driven by a belief that many informed Americans share with complete certainty: elections worldwide have been manipulated by entities like the CIA, with the USA serving as their final target. On that day, she found herself surrounded by undercover federal agents from various agencies, including the FBI and DHS, as well as numerous intelligence agencies and active-duty military personnel reporting to the FBI. These government and military personnel allegedly employed a Constitutional “end-around” to execute a ‘color revolution’ coup on January 6th, in collaboration with individuals known by the FBI as Nazi Ukrainian nationals. Niemela courageously confronted the alleged deep state; she rejected plea deals, insisted on a jury trial, and demanded to testify on her own behalf during the trial. Despite being aware of the unfavorable odds, she remained resolute in her pursuit to get the truth on the record. Besides facing the government’s full force, Niemela’s defendant status exposed her to a side of the judiciary system that most Americans never witness: her defense attorneys appeared to be working either knowingly or unknowingly to further the government’s agenda, directly opposing her right to due process and her constitutional rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and redress of grievances against her government. Niemela learned a tough lesson about the true essence of the 6th Amendment, the right to “effective assistance of counsel.” The FBI, DHS, judge, prosecutors, and defense attorneys seemed to have all collaborated to produce the results the government had engineered even before January 6th. They appeared ready to use every means necessary to “get their pound of flesh.” In the [interview below], Pete Santilli makes some startling claims based on his personal firsthand knowledge and experience. He discusses not only the alleged corruption within the federal judiciary but also his personal interactions with the attorneys he has collaborated with over the past couple of years.

