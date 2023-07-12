Air Force Officials Probe $1 Billion in Land Purchases Surrounding Travis Air Base by Mysterious Investment Group

US Air Force officials are investigating a series of major land purchases worth over $1 billion by Flannery Associates LLC, a mysterious investment group.

The Flannery Associates purchases amount to approximately 52,000 acres of land surrounding Travis Air Force Base in California.

Investigators have failed to identify the backers behind the group after an eight month investigation.

Via Benzinga – “We don’t know who Flannery is, and their extensive purchases do not make sense to anybody in the area,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee’s readiness panel, told The Wall Street Journal. “The fact that they’re buying land purposefully right up to the fence at Travis raises significant questions.”

U.S. officials are investigating the purchase of 55,000 acres of dry farmland near a U.S. Air Force base in California. A company called Flannery Associates LLC reportedly spent nearly $1 billion since 2018 acquiring land in Solano County near the base. Travis Air Force Base, approximately 54 miles from San Francisco, “houses large transport aircraft used for refueling smaller planes and sending aid and munitions around the world,” Daily Mail reports. Authorities remain clueless to who’s behind the company and why they acquired the land around the base.

In May, Flannery Associates sued a group of California landowners for allegedly conspiring to inflate the price of land in the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills area of Solano County, California, between San Francisco and Sacramento.