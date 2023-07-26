Aide to Virgin Island House Delegate Stacey Plaskett Looks “Possessed” During House Hearing (VIDEO)

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.
House member Plaskett’s aide in last week’s hearing is making the headlines since the hearing.
The “so-called delegate” from the Virgin Islands, Stacy Plaskett, isn’t a representative at all. She is from New York, but she wormed her way into the House claiming a relationship with the US Virgin Islands.
She is outspoken and very far left and she has connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
“So-Called Delegate” from Virgin Islands, Stacey Plaskett (Actually from New York) Demands Reporters Give Names of Sources – Is Connected to Jeffrey Epstein
Last week at a US House hearing with RFK Jr, Plaskett gave a speech where her aide behind her was the real story. This woman looked possessed as she lip-synced the entire speech while sitting behind Plaskett.
Robby Starbuck thought the aide looked possessed.
Honestly looks like she’s possessed. 😳 https://t.co/qCwg6d8Eod
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 24, 2023
Another person thought she looked like a scary doll from a horror film.
She looks like those white scary dolls in horror movies. https://t.co/qu9rVhlvUT
— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 24, 2023
Plaskett’s aide apparently memorized her entire speech and lip synced as she read it—but the look in her eyes is what concerns me the most 😳 pic.twitter.com/oe03tejfmv
— TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 24, 2023
Twitter personality Texas Lindsay said the aide most likely the one who wrote it.
Agree, she most likely wrote and memorized it.
— TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 24, 2023